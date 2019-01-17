Storm knocks down large oak tree in Lafayette Video

LAFAYETTE (KRON) - The storm has knocked down a large tree in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

A large oak tree fell on Withers Avenue at Pleasant Hill Road at around 10 a.m.

Crews are working to remove the tree but say it could take around three hours.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns the storm could cause more trees to fall as well as power lines.

Flooding may also be an issue as heavy rainfall is expected this evening.

>>Track the storm using KRON4's Interactive Rain Radar

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES