Bay Area

Storm knocks down large oak tree in Lafayette

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 11:43 AM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:45 PM PST

Storm knocks down large oak tree in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KRON) - The storm has knocked down a large tree in Lafayette Wednesday morning. 

A large oak tree fell on Withers Avenue at Pleasant Hill Road at around 10 a.m. 

Crews are working to remove the tree but say it could take around three hours.  

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area. 

 

 

The worst of the storm is expected to hit Wednesday afternoon. 

The National Weather Service warns the storm could cause more trees to fall as well as power lines. 

Flooding may also be an issue as heavy rainfall is expected this evening. 

>>Track the storm using KRON4's Interactive Rain Radar

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss