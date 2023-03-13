WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Preparation is key with the recent winter weather, especially if you have a home or business that could be prone to flooding. Sandbags can be very effective as we saw early this year.

And you’ll do want to get them during Monday the day since the rain is set to come by Monday night.

There are multiple sandbag locations across Contra Costa County put in place by the Public Works Department.

Check the Public Works website for more information. These locations are not staffed and only provide the bags and sand for free. This means you will need to bring a shovel and gloves are suggested. You may also want to bring help as they can be heavy.

Officials said when you are filling the sandbags, they should only be filled about a third of the way and the flap of the bag should be folded away from the water at a 45-degree angle. Officials say if the bag is not filled properly, they can be less impactful.

The heaviest of rain is set for Monday night and Tuesday morning.