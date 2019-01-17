Storm, saturation brings down tree standing in Lafayette for more than 100 years

LAFAYETTE (KRON) -- Chainsaws the tool of choice on Withers Avenue near Pleasant Hill road in Lafayette. A 50-foot valley oak tree came tumbling down today amid the rain.

"I’m fine,” said homeowner Victoria Werhan. “I'm sad to lose a big old tree that provides a lot of privacy and shade."

Just after 9 a.m., Werhan says the more than 100-year-old oak snapped. A tree she says gets pruned and checked-out by arborists on a yearly basis.

“And, it sounded like an explosion,” said Werhan. “The whole house rattled. And, at first, I thought it was thunder."

Fortunately, when the tree fell, no one was standing underneath it and, no cars were passing by.

“If it had happened an hour earlier, this road literally is bumper to bumper to the stop sign for people going to school and work,” she said.

Steve Padilla with the Contra Costa County Public Works Department says his crews responded to the call. Adding that the reason the tree fell was more a result of and accumulation of water over time and not necessarily the weather currently pushing through the Bay Area.

"Saturation. The last series of storms that came loosened, you know, the ground. It is an old tree, it's a very heavy tree and so, put that combination and this is what we get,” Padilla said.

Padilla said crews are clearing storm drains and monitoring roadways and creeks in low-lying areas for potential flooding.

The county is offering free sand and bags at six different locations including outside the public works department on waterbird way in Martinez.

