Timeline: Bay Area rain storms expected this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area is forecasted to get rain the next couple of days.

The showers come days after California announced a gradual reopening of outdoor dining.

KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr says projections of timing place the rain late on Monday through overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon, things clear again and the remainder of the week, from a rain standpoint, it will be relatively uneventful.

📡Morning Radar Update – A frontal boundary to the north will result in scattered showers across the North Bay this morning. A few automated gauges have tipped a few hundredths. Who's seeing some showers?✋ #cawx pic.twitter.com/LuMeNR9VLv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2021

NWS tweeted that a frontal boundary to the north will result in scattered showers across the North Bay Sunday morning.

