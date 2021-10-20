Storm tracker: Bay Area sees significant rain totals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Wet weather has officially arrived in the Bay Area!

On Wednesday, rainfall rolled in for much of the day leading to significant rain totals already.

Bigger storms are expected to come later this week, however, some parts of the Bay Area are over an inch as of Wednesday night.

With rain rates going up so quickly, flash flooding has the potential to occur.

The National Weather Service posted to Twitter the following totals in parts of the Bay:

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday

Sonoma Airport: 1.28 inches

Mt. Tamalpais: 1.77 inches

Kentfield: 1.24 inches

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday