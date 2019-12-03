Storms cause issues for sewer systems in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A lot of rain is causing a lot of problems in San Francisco.

“They get blocked up, we clean them up, we stick and move,” Efren Campos said.

The recent storms have brought a lot of work for the agency in charge of the city’s water power and sewer systems.

The biggest job for them — making sure San Francisco’s 35,000 storm drains are clear.

“We got this going, we got that going,” Campos said. “They send us out, we’re like rabbits — we’re gone. Hop skip and a jump.”

One drain on the corner of Cesar Chavez and South Van Ness was choked with mud and needed to be vacuumed out.

One worker said the rain has been keeping them moving.

“So it’s 247, we stay busy when it rains, we go to work. It’s nonstop. We stop it from flooding and try to contain it so we keep doing preventative maintenance,” Campos said. “So as long as it keeps raining, we keep going at it. If you see a flooded roadway call 311.”

The storm brought a tree trimming crew out to Russ Street in south of Market. The tree limb of a Chinese Elm broke off, coming close but luckily not appearing to damage a car parked underneath it.

With the broken limb dragged away, the team took a chainsaw to prune back and remove others.

A spokesperson for DPW says they’ve had five trees and 15 tree limbs come down since the wet weather started last week.

But luckily there’s been no injuries or serious damage reported.