Storms continue to trigger delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Storms on both coasts are causing a post-holiday headache for travelers.

It is triggering delays for airports as well as dangerous conditions on the road.

At SFO alone, there’s been nearly 500 delays and more than 100 cancellations. Some saw both.

Places like Boston, Washington D.C. and Houston have seen delays anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours.

Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and other flights on the West coast are also experiencing delays.

“We’re coming back from Peru. We did a transfer flight to Houston. When we got there, the plane was delayed for about an hour or so,” one man said. “But when we got on the plane, the ground control at SFO said that the wind was too strong. We sat there for about 30 minutes, so we got delayed about two hours.”

“I’m coming from Houston, I was delayed initially, so it was an inbound delay,” a traveler said. “Then we had a mechanical issue, which led to us getting cancelled. Then we were re-booked originally, but we didn’t actually have a flight and then one popped up magically and I jumped in on that one.”

Some trying to make connections were out of luck due to delays and cancellations, as were some coming San Francisco for work.

“We’ve missed the first part of our meetings,” one woman said.

And some were delayed having nothing to do with the weather all together.

“I’m coming from Boston, the delay was about 45 minutes. But it was not weather related at all,” a traveler said. “The catering truck was broken down outside of the airplane, which I’ve never heard of before. And we were delayed because they had to load the food onto the plane.”

Things at SFO are slowly starting to improve.

West coast flights are starting to be closer to on time, some of them are on time.

East coast flights to and from SFO are indicating that they are on time, but as we know — flight status can change like the weather.