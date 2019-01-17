Bay Area

SEE IT: What it looks like across the Bay Area following powerful storm

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:34 AM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 01:47 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Bay Area has had quite the past few days.

Not only were there two earthquakes, but that came along with multiple storm systems that wreaked havoc across the Bay Area. 

At least 5 people were reportedly killed. 

Curious to see what it looked like across the Bay? Check out the videos below:

South Bay 

 

North Bay 


 

East Bay

Peninsula 

