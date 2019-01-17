SEE IT: What it looks like across the Bay Area following powerful storm Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Bay Area has had quite the past few days.

Not only were there two earthquakes, but that came along with multiple storm systems that wreaked havoc across the Bay Area.

At least 5 people were reportedly killed.

Curious to see what it looked like across the Bay? Check out the videos below:

South Bay

Southbay creek runoff

Highway 17 wet roads

North Bay

Tree down in Kentfield, Marin County

Marin County

Mill Valley

East Bay

Corte Madera power crews working

Storm sends tree crashing down in Alamo

Peninsula

Storm knocks down steel poles,...

Mission District, San Francisco

San Francisco

San Francisco drain cleanup

San Francisco

South of Market tree down

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES