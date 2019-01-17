SEE IT: What it looks like across the Bay Area following powerful storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Bay Area has had quite the past few days.
Not only were there two earthquakes, but that came along with multiple storm systems that wreaked havoc across the Bay Area.
At least 5 people were reportedly killed.
Curious to see what it looked like across the Bay? Check out the videos below:
South Bay
North Bay
East Bay
Peninsula
