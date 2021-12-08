Stranger threatening teenage girls in Berkeley for hugs, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — The Berkeley Police Department is searching for a suspect who has approached high school-aged girls and demanded a hug in two separate incidents, the department announced on Tuesday.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, when a girl was walking on McGee Avenue near Channing Way at 9:30 a.m.

The suspect, described to be a white, 5-foot, 5-inch man with facial hair, told the girl that he wanted to walk with her to Berkeley High School to find his daughter, according to witness reports.

The girl refused, and he said she shouldn’t worry because he’s a police officer. He then cornered her, demanded a hug and said he had a knife, according to police.

Another incident on Sept. 29 occurred on the 1300 block of Gilman Street. The suspect told the girl he was a police officer and had a gun, and demanded a hug, according to police.

The girl ran away and called the authorities afterwards.

Police also said the suspect has a newer model red Ford Mustang Fastback with dark tinted windows. Anyone in the Channing Way and McGee Avenue neighborhood with a security camera is urged to send any footage of the suspect on the morning of Dec. 6 between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Residents in the area of Gilman Street, Acton Street and Hopkins Street are also encouraged to send any suspicious surveillance footage from the evening of Sept. 29 to law enforcement.

Anyone with more information on the case can contact the department’s sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.

