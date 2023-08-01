SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting near a San Francisco nightclub that left three people injured earlier this year, the San Francisco Police Department said. The shooting occurred on June 10 at 11:54 p.m. near the Stratos Night Club in Ingleside.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ocean Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, they located two men and one woman — all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, medics were summoned, and the victims were transported to the hospital and treated.

An investigation into the shooting was taken up by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit with assistance from the Community Violence Response Team. A suspect was identified — 42-year-old Salvador Rodriguez of San Francisco. Search and arrest warrants were obtained for Rodriguez and his home.

On Thursday, July 27, investigators took him into custody on the 400 block of County Center Drive in Redwood City. He was taken to SF County Jail and booked on one count of attempted homicide and two counts of assault with a firearm.

While an arrest has been made, police say this investigation remains ongoing.