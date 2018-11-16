Stray bullet hits, kills father of 4 in Oakland near bar; gunman at-large Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OAKLAND (KRON) - Police in Oakland are asking for help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a father of four.

It happened as he was standing in a crowd outside of a bar.

On Thursday, homicide investigators released surveillance video of possible suspects.

"International, 46th, Bancroft Way," Officer Wenceslao said. "These three individuals right here just committed or attempted to commit a robbery," Officer Wenceslao Garcia said.

Officer Garcia, a homicide detective, is showing surveillance video of three men who allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Chrystian Valdez Negrete back on Aug. 11, 2018. Investigators say it happened just after 2 a.m.

The three men were reportedly involved in a robbery a block away from Valdez's location when police say one of them fired a gun indiscriminately toward a crowd of people.

"The robbery had already occurred about 20 seconds ago," Officer Wenceslao said. "One of the subjects began to fire into a crowd of patrons from an establishment. Now, they are basically running northbound on Bancroft Way after the shooting. After watching the video, as you can see, it is just a blatant act of violence against the community. After the shooting, they run off without any concern for what they just caused."

One person was wounded during the shooting.

Negrete died at the scene

"The only thing that I can tell you about Mr. Valdez is that is that he is a family man," Officer Garcia said. "He has multiple children. His wife is living here in the states."

Oakland police homicide investigators are releasing the video because they need the public's help to find his killer.

"We are seeking...additional witnesses," Officer Garcia said. "We are seeking...additional information."

There is a pair of $10,000 rewards in the case.

There is one reward for information leading to an arrest and another reward leading to a conviction of the people responsible.

