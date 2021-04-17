Street Art for Mankind: Tallest mural in Oakland aims to end global hunger

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A larger-than-life art installation is on display in Oakland. It’s an effort to fight global food insecurity and injustice. “Street Art for Mankind” joined forces with the World Food Program and the Kellogg company to paint the tallest mural in Oakland.

The 190-foot-tall mural by artist Victor Ash was painted on the side of the Oakland Marriott City Center at 1001 Broadway.

It’s part of a six-mural series being painted across the country to help raise awareness and mobilize support to fight hunger, especially after the pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, African-Americans are twice as likely to face hunger as non-Latino Caucasian households.

To give back to local minority communities, the Kellogg company is donating cash to support local food justice programs in each of the six cities.

This mural is the 3rd of the series.

The first was completed in New Orleans and a second in Houston. The last three will be created in Washington, D.C., Detroit and Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg’s Company is based.

All the murals are dedicated to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2, which is Zero Hunger.

The U.N. World Food Programme, which won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, began its biggest operation ever last year, aiming to feed up to 138 million people this year.

Bay City News contributed to this report.