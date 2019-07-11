Street behind Oakland Home Depot associated with homelessness to close

Live Now
OAKLAND (KRON) – The city will close a street behind a Home Depot in the Fruitvale District to fight problems associated with homelessness in that area.

The unanimous decision from the City Council means people living in RVs in that area will be forced to move.

The section of 37th Avenue will be closed for 8 months in order to curb crime and illegal dumping.

Home Depot, which had been asking the city to remove the homeless encampments from the area, agreed to pay for the fence to close off the street.

