SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An illegal retail operation in the Mission District was shut down by police, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) said Thursday on Twitter. Three arrests were made, and two truckloads of stolen property were recovered.

Two of the arrested suspects admitted the items (pictured below) were stolen. The operation had been set up at 16th Street and Mission at the BART plaza.

Two suspects admitted these items were stolen (San Francisco Police Department). Officers were at the scene of where the illegal retail operation was taking place in the Mission District (San Francisco Police Department).

Purses, shoes, clothing, cough syrup and personal care products were among the items stolen, according to SFFD.

The three suspects were not identified. No other information was immediately available.