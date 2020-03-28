Street performer brings joy to San Francisco amid virus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The COVID-19 virus has forced almost everyone to change up their routine but some people have been able to continue to work.

One San Francisco resident says he feels that his job is more important than ever.

“I am happy to know that I am of value to the people who feel comforted by my effort,” street performer Reginald Conyers said.

Conyers has been a street performer for 27 years. It’s how he makes money.

But more importantly, it’s been his passion his entire life and he realizes that something so simple as music, can keep people’s spirits up in a time when it’s needed the most.

“This is medicinal for most of the people who get to hear me,” he explains. “This is a source of comfort. So in the course of the day, a number of people get the idea that I am out here for us, not just me.”

The pandemic has forced Conyers to switch up his routine.

He’s typically in the Financial District during the morning rush but since no one is going in to work, he’s relocated to the next busiest spot – outside supermarkets.

“I see that there is a crowd of people in need of more than just food so I give a little bit of soul food in the form of music and they tell me to come back,” he said.

Conyers has pursued other careers throughout his life but he’s found out, nothing fulfills him like his music.

“I’ve tried things like cooking for a living, teaching for a living, dog walking,” he said. “It does not work as well as this.”

And that’s music to the city’s ears.

Fun story today. Reginald Conyers has been playing music on the streets of San Francisco for 27 years. He’s made it his livelihood. Things have changed a bit since the #COVID19 pandemic. But he still believes his music can help bring joy to peoples’ day. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/N4y9s2zv58 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 27, 2020

