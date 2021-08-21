Street renamed ‘Barack Obama Boulevard’ in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Jose said yes to renaming a few of its roads to Barack Obama Boulevard.

The street name change isn’t on Google Maps just yet.

Dozens will walk the newly named street to celebrate the milestone in San Jose on Saturday at 11 a.m.

They’re walking to the finish line after more than three years of hard work.

The Barack Obama Boulevard Committee pursued this big dream to honor Obama’s service, leadership, and legacy as the 44th president.

Members say the former president made a difference through his humanitarian work.

The committee petitioned, raised funds, and ultimately got unanimous approval from San Jose’s city council.

One organizer has been an educator for 50 years.

“I’m elated. I’m ready to do my happy dance. by far this is the most worthwhile project I ever was involved in my life. It was worth the time and effort, long-time friendships and I will never forget.”

The newly named road stretches about half a mile.

Portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery, south Autumn, and north Autumn street are changed to Barack Obama Boulevard.

San Jose joins other cities like Los Angeles and Milpitas in naming a street after the politician.