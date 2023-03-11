People cheer as marching bands participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will run through a few key neighborhoods on Saturday morning, and drivers in particular should be prepared for delays, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will include over 100 floats and begins at 11 a.m. The floats will line up along 2nd Street and travel down Market Street to Civic Center Plaza. Drivers should expect street closures, and Muni plans to reroute buses.

(Map courtesy of SFMTA)

The street closure schedule is listed below. For full details about Muni reroutes, please visit the SFMTA website.

9:00 a.m. — 2nd Street closed between Brannan and Market streets

10:00 a.m. — Market Street closed between 2nd and McAllister streets, McAllister Street closed between Market and Polk streets, Polk closed between McAllister and Hayes streets

10:30 a.m. — Mission Street closed to cars between 9th and Steuart streets for rerouting of Muni

Street closures will remain in place until the parade is cleared and the streets have been cleaned. SFMTA estimates streets reopening around 3:30 p.m.

If you are aiming to head towards Civic Center Plaza, the easiest way to get there is by using the Market Street Subway, according to SFMTA.