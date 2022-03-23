PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Roadways in Pleasanton have been reopened after being previously closed due to police activity. Earlier on Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Pleasanton Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Bernal Avenue.

The occupants ran from the scene to a nearby neighborhood, prompting the closure of Bernal and West Lagoon Road. Pleasanton PD along with allied agencies including Danville Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Unmanned Aerial Vehicle team responded and assisted.

The individuals were later located in the vicinity trying to catch a rideshare.