(KRON) — Video obtained by KRON4 showed a heavy police presence in Vallejo on Thursday afternoon.

Police are in a residential neighborhood of Northern Vallejo just west of Interstate 80. Several streets have been shut down because of it.

A car crashed into a wooden fence at the scene. The Vallejo Police Department and other agencies responded.

KRON4 has reached out to police and we are awaiting additional information. Check back for updates.