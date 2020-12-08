Stricter health order in effect San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Day one of lockdown 2.0 has people trying to go about their business amid the new more restrictive health order.

We’ve been here before but the new rules are going to take some getting used to.

If the empty streets and parking lots are any indication, it appears that many people are indeed staying home.

Among those places with fewer visitors are retail stores, restaurants and playgrounds.

Traffic was noticeably light in downtown San Jose Monday with the new stricter health order in effect.

Quiet best describes Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen. Parking is plentiful and there’s no traffic on the sidewalk either.

Signs like this inform shoppers that retail stores must limit capacity inside to 20-percent, playing it safe by ordering on-line and taking advantage of the curbside pickup was Silvia Teran.

“I’m still a little cautious about the situation in general, like I’m not super anxious or over the top but I think we all have to be really careful,” Teran said.

The bars are not open and neither are those sidewalk and parking lot tents that had allowed bars and restaurants to serve outdoors.

Already hard-hit restaurants must now get by on takeout orders only, expecting to pay a bit more and wait a bit longer for his takeout food is Carlos Respicio.

“If you want to order something to go, takes twice as long too, because everyone else is trying to order something else to go. You can’t just simply come in here, sit down and eat anymore,” Respicio said.

Fitness centers and hair salons are closed again too but unseasonably warm weather found people out and about, walking pets or shooting baskets at Frank Bramhall Park.

Playgrounds are also supposed to be off-limits but enforcement is based on the honor system.

Closing playgrounds to children is well-intentioned but misguided says Mark Zangeneh.

“With social distancing and parent supervision, I don’t think that would be much of a problem. Indoors, yes. But outdoors like this, I don’t see much of a problem at all,” Zageneh said.