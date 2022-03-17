SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of students will have teachers from the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District back in classroom.

The Rohnert-Park Cotati Educators Association has reached a tentative agreement Thursday evening with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, the California Teachers Association announced.

The agreement ends a six-day strike of teachers across the district, the CTA said.

Hundreds of teachers initially striked as they were looking for pay raises, KRON4 reported earlier this week.

For days, schools in the district were open, but students did not receive structured instruction as teachers were not in attendance.

Kids were brought in school auditoriums and were watched by administrators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.