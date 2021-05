AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – Police in American Canyon are looking into a string of overnight car break-ins.

Police said they received calls for 15 incidents of car break-ins that happened in the Montevino neighborhood Sunday between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police are asking homeowners to check surveillance cameras and report anything suspicious.

Police said they plan to step up patrols in that area.