String of shootings reported in Richmond as police face potential budget cut

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A string of shootings in the city of Richmond is leading police to make a desperate plea to the public to help solve these crimes.

This as the short-staffed department awaits the city council’s final decision on a potentially drastically reduced budget for the next fiscal year.

Police say that could result in the elimination of dozens of officers.

During a recent seven-day stretch in the city of Richmond, at least four people sustained gunshot wounds in six separate shootings.

Incidents the police department says are unrelated but seem to be signaling a pattern for criminals who may feel more emboldened to open fire as the national and local movement to defund the police picks up steam.

“I believe that. You know, I’m not a fan of defunding the police,” Mayor Tom Butt said.

Mayor Tom Butt says the city council is mulling over a plan that would reduce the police department’s budget for the next fiscal year by about $10-million.

A police spokesperson says that would result in the elimination of 32 officers, a move the mayor opposes and considers dangerous.

“At any given time, day or night, you have a minimum of nine officers in cars patrolling Richmond ready to respond to an emergency. If you take them off the force, you can’t keep up that staffing level,” Mayor Butt said.

Armond Lee says the city would be better off with less police boots on the ground.

He is a member of Richmond’s reimagining public safety community task force.

A group of 21 people behind the plan to move funds from police, and reallocate that money to community resources addressing mental health, jobs, and homelessness.

He says a preventative approach to reducing crime is the way to go.

“People go out and commit crimes because I believe there’s a sense of hopelessness and a lack of resources. And, so when, provided those resources, people, you know, they’re not going to go out and just lose it all, right? They’re going to, you know, live and survive and there’s some dignity there,” Armond Lee said.

Against his will, Mayor Butt says right now the majority of the city council supports defunding police.

“It’s not gonna be a pretty picture. It’s gonna be an unpleasant process,” Mayor Butt said.

The final budget is due next month.