(KRON) — The Atherton Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred on Sunday at around 2:34 p.m. on the unit block of Holbrook Lane, police said. A man and woman approached the victim and forcibly removed a necklace from them before fleeing the area.

The vehicle the suspects fled in is described as a white or silver BMW X3 with no front plate and a covered rear plate. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department.