Strong Bay Area winds this week with potential to bring down trees and power lines

(BCN) — The north wind is coming and it’s going to keep blowing for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch early Monday morning that is in effect from midnight Monday through 10 am. Thursday for the entire Bay Area, excluding Santa Clara Valley.

North winds are expected in the mountains from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 45-60 mph, perhaps stronger in the interior mountains of the North Bay.

For the valleys and coastal areas, north winds should be between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-45 mph. The watch warns that strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines, with the potential for scattered power outages.

Driving should be difficult for high profile vehicles and those pulling trailers.

