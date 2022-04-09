SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Caltrans’s overnight southbound Highway 101 construction has been canceled due to high winds, officials said Saturday afternoon.

Caltrans scheduled the freeway to close on Sunday April 10 from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The closure was set to be between Airport Avenue and San Bruno Avenue.

The original project information was released on April 1. Strong Bay Area winds and weather prompted Caltrans to delay the construction for another day, as stated in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Construction will be rescheduled accordingly, officials say. Originally, workers were set to replace an overhead sign on the road.

Changing weather continues to affect the Bay Area. The National Weather Service reported an increase in gusty offshore winds in the area. Strong winds also increase the chance of wildfires, as stated in a tweet.

No further information was provided on the canceled highway project.

Check back for updates.