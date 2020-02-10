Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Strong gusty winds are causing significant damage across the Bay Area.

This wind event is expected to last through the morning and could pick up later tonight.

The winds caused powerline equipment to spark, and downed power lines briefly shut down a section of I-880 in San Leandro yesterday.

In other parts of the Bay Area, trees fell on cars and houses.

Thousands of PG&E customers have been affected by power outages.

Here are the latest outage numbers from PG&E as of 4:15 a.m.:

San Francisco: 0

Peninsula: 2,682

North Bay: 603

East Bay: 20,464

South Bay: 2,258

Although peak gusts have reached between 60 and 90 miles per hour across the region, PG&E says there are no public safety power shutoffs during this wind event.

They say soil moisture levels remain high due to all the winter rain we’ve received.

The strong winds will eventually calm down by Tuesday afternoon.

Wind Advisories remain in place through Tuesday morning.

The East Bay hills, North Bay, coastal areas, and inland valleys will be especially susceptible to the strongest of winds.

