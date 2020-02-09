Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory across the Bay Area for the weekend.

The advisory began Saturday night at 7 p.m. and will last until Monday morning at 11 a.m.

For some areas, like the San Francisco Peninsula and coast, coastal North Bay, East Bay Valleys, and Santa Cruz Mountains, the advisory will expire at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Strong winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Tree down in Concord, California. Doesn’t appear as though anyone was hurt. Be careful out there. Courtesy: Bill Fried @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8Inq3829bU — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) February 9, 2020

The North Bay Mountains could experience winds up to 60 miles per hour.

The NWS warns Bay Area residents of downed tree limbs and power lines, possible isolated power outages, and difficult driving conditions.

Many outages have been reported across the Bay Area, click here for PG&E’s updated outage list.