Strong winds cause major delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Severe weather caused flight delays at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday.

Flights were diverted because it was unsafe to land in the Bay Area due to gusty winds.

More than 300 flights were delayed Sunday and one was diverted to Sacramento.

“I was really looking forward to getting home early,” a traveler said.

The passenger’s flight took a detour Sunday.

She did not want to give her name, but told KRON4 News her American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to SFO was diverted to Sacramento because of the wind.

“None of the Bay Area airports are safe enough for them to land,” the woman said.

A rental car and an almost two hour drive back home later.

“We were safe, I think that was the key,” she said. “I appreciate them that they changed directions for a safer landing.”

Back at SFO, departing flights were delayed.

“My flight’s delayed for like three hours,” another traveler said.

“It’s 45 minutes but it’s just unfortunate because you know we make plans so that we can get here on time,” Daniela Dillarza said. “We could have just done a lot more.”

For some travelers, their flight was on time but they were still talking about the weather.

“I was staying in Hercules and we crossed the Bay Bridge and there are things flying all over the place,” a woman said. “Debris, you know branches and leaves and metal corrugated things.”

“It was very windy like in the morning it was terribly windy and at night it was pretty windy as well,” Chitra Agarwal said.

One family’s flight back home to Texas was delayed for almost an hour.

“We were like right on time and there’s no rush and we have a lot of bags,” Agarwal said.

According to the NWS, strong offshore winds whipped across airports in the Bay Area and central coast.

Since the morning into the afternoon, the wind was causing some arriving flight delays averaging 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Latest News Headlines: