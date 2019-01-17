Strong winds hit Bay Area, 50 mph in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The National Weather Service has reported 50-miles-per-hour winds hitting central San Francisco as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Officials have also been keeping track of gusts across the Bay Area through the storm.

As of 3:43 p.m. these are some of the recorded speeds:

Novato - 43 mph

Oakland - 26 mph

Mount Tamalpais - 55 mph

SFO - 46 mph

Big Rock - 75 mph

High Wind Warnings will remain in effect until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Peak wind gusts in our area over the last 12 hours. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect until 3 AM. https://t.co/YQhJAeB2tZ #cawx pic.twitter.com/eUg2CCCrfr — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2019

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES