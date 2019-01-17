Strong winds hit Bay Area, 50 mph in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The National Weather Service has reported 50-miles-per-hour winds hitting central San Francisco as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Officials have also been keeping track of gusts across the Bay Area through the storm.
As of 3:43 p.m. these are some of the recorded speeds:
- Novato - 43 mph
- Oakland - 26 mph
- Mount Tamalpais - 55 mph
- SFO - 46 mph
- Big Rock - 75 mph
High Wind Warnings will remain in effect until 3 a.m. on Thursday.
