Strong winds hit Bay Area coast

(BCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Monday morning to go along with its forecast for snow at elevations as low as 1,000 feet.

The wind advisory is in effect along the coastal North Bay, the coast from San Francisco and southward, as well as the San Francisco Bay Shoreline from 10 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are forecast near the coast and in the hills, with gusts 25-35 mph elsewhere.

A frost advisory is also under consideration, with cold temperatures anticipated through Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A cold weather system will bring rain, along with snow in the higher elevations Sunday night into Monday. Snow levels will lower to 2,000 feet by late Sunday and to about 1,000 feet by Monday morning.

Roughly 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is possible on the region’s highest peaks and ridges, with potentially up to 6 inches of accumulation at the higher elevations of the Santa Lucia Mountains in Monterey County.