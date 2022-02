SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two kids were injured Tuesday after a large tree was knocked down by heavy winds, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted crews were on scene at Los Paseos Park in the 100 block of Avenida Grande.

Photo: San Jose Fire Department

The two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A previously issued High Wid Watch has since been upgraded to a Wind Advisory for the Bay Area, as northerly winds of 15 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph are expected.