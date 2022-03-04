PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Strong winds have caused two power outages in Petaluma on Friday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced.

Over 1,800 customers lost their power, according to PG&E.

Police, fire, and utility crews are the scene of both outage locations.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Thursday for winds of 25-35 mph and up to 50 mph that will hit parts of the Bay Area on Friday.

Power Outage #1

The strong winds caused a tree to knock down a power line on Mountain View Avenue at Petaluma Blvd South, Petaluma police said.

Petaluma Boulevard is blocked both ways: northbound and southbound.

Police gave directions for travelers to go around the road closures.

“Motorists heading south, should take I Street to 6th Street, south on 6th to Mountain View, then take MIssion Drive to McNear Ave.



Motorists heading north, should take McNear Ave, to Mission, right onto Mountain View and left onto 6th Street.“

Power Outage #2

Powerlines have fallen across Caulfied Lane — also caused by strong winds.

St. Francis Drive and Caulfield Lane, along with South McDowell Boulevard and Caufield Lane, have been closed, according to police.

Motorists looking to go around the blocked roads can use Baywood or East Washington, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.