Berkeley firefighters respond to structure fire

HORIZONTAL – Fire for stories with fires as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/Sian)

BERKELEY (BCN) — A structure fire was reported in the area of two major thoroughfares in Berkeley on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Berkeley police issued an advisory shortly before 7 a.m., saying the fire was reported in the 3000 block of Sacramento Street near Ashby Avenue.

The fire department was not immediately available to provide more details about the blaze, which police said was expected to require detours around the area until later Tuesday morning.