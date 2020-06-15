Live Now
Structure fire leaves 25 people with a home in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A fire at a multi-family residential building that was contained Sunday afternoon by the San Francisco Fire Department left 17 adults and eight children without a home.

 Crews responded about 2 p.m. at 1736 La Salle Ave., in the India Basin district of San Francisco, and found the top floor of the structure on fire.

It was contained about 10 minutes later, with no injuries reported.

The department said those displaced are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and from city service agencies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

