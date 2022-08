OAKLAND (KRON) – A structure fire near Oakland International Airport is “under control,” according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews are still working at the scene of the fire at 8407 Edgewater Drive, near Pendleton Way. The fire affected a vacant building that was the scene of another fire some months ago, Oakland Fire stated via Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.