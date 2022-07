SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Fire Department units are responding to a dumpster fire that is threatening a nearby structure. The fire is on the 900 block of Piedmont Road.

According to SJFD, a box truck and a dumpster are on fire. There are no reports of injuries.

The fire was called in at 4:22 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.