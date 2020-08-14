Structure, vegetation fire reported in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A structure and vegetation was reported in Danville Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire was first reported around 4:36 p.m. in the area of Willowview Court and Santiago Court.

Residents were temporarily evacuated.

As of 5:08 p.m., forward progress in both fires stopped and cleanup procedures have begun.

The cause of the fire was not made immediately available.

No other details have been released at this time.

