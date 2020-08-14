DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A structure and vegetation was reported in Danville Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
The fire was first reported around 4:36 p.m. in the area of Willowview Court and Santiago Court.
Residents were temporarily evacuated.
As of 5:08 p.m., forward progress in both fires stopped and cleanup procedures have begun.
The cause of the fire was not made immediately available.
No other details have been released at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- Man arrested following fatal shooting in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood
- Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar
- Structure, vegetation fire reported in Danville
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- Back to school: Dept. of Defense outlines plan for military schools to reopen