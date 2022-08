Crews respond to a brush fire in Martinez on Aug. 4 (Image courtesy of PG&E).

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire in Martinez, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Twitter. The fire is in the area of 4105 Pacheco Blvd.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters access to respond to the fire. Cal Fire SCU tweeted it will be assisting Contra Costa Fire in its response. The location of the fire is near Las Juntas Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.