Second student approached by stranger near San Ramon high school, district says

SAN RAMON (KRON) — Another student was approached by a man while she was walking to school and asked if she wanted a ride near Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, the school district said Wednesday.

According to the San Ramon Valley School District, a man around 40-years-old approached the girl at 8:30 a.m. near Bayberry View Lane in San Ramon.

He asked if she wanted a ride and when she said no, he drove away.

The man was driving a grey, 4-door Toyota Prius, according to the school district.

The student reported the incident to the San Ramon Police Department and it is now under investigation.

This is the second similar incident in one week, though it’s unclear whether it is the same suspect involved both incidents.

The first incident occurred Friday around 3:35 p.m. as a girl was walking home from Dougherty High School.

A man in his 30s approached the girl and told her to get in the car, the district said.

That man was driving a black Honda Sedan.

The district is now warning the student community to be aware of stranger danger and to avoid talking to strangers when walking home.

Students are advised to walk the same pathway to school each day and to walk with a group of friends.

If you’re approached by a stranger, you should notify a parent or school official, the district advised.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (925) 973-2700.

