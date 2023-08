(KRON) — Oakley police arrested a student after they say he brought a gun to the parking lot of Freedom High School on Thursday.

Officers say the student was involved in a fight prior to being arrested. After educators called police, they found a gun in the student’s car.

“We remain committed to the safety of all of our schools. In support of that commitment, there will be additional police presence next week,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

The incident remains open and active.