Student in custody, campus locked down after gun found at Walnut Creek high school

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A student was arrested and a Walnut Creek high school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the student was found with a handgun, the school district said.

According to the Acalanes Union High School District, Las Lomas High School was placed on lockdown after a report of a student armed with a handgun.

The lockdown went into effect at 11:20 a.m.

The student was located, the district said, and the weapon was confiscated.

The student was taken into custody by Walnut Creek police.

“The safety of our students is our top priority. We jointly determined with Walnut Creek police to keep the school in a precautionary lockdown, and the lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m.,” the district said in a letter.

The district encourages “If you see something, say something.”

