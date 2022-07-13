BERKELEY (KRON) – A juvenile student was arrested June 15 on suspicion of a sexual assault that occurred on the campus of Berkeley High School, police stated.

The assault was reported May 20 at 12:40 p.m. to the Berkeley Police Department. It occurred on campus and during school hours, the department stated in a press release.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a Ramey Warrant for the suspects’ arrest. This kind of warrant differs from a more conventional warrant because it is obtained by a police department directly from a judge, not through the district attorney’s office.

On June 15, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy at his residence on suspicion of the assault, and he was subsequently booked into Juvenile Hall and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.