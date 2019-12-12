Student arrested for shooting threat against high school in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Police said a threat regarding a shooting at Alhambra High School has been deemed not credible following an investigation.

In a statement posted online, the Martinez Unified School District said it was made aware of the threat late Sunday regarding a shooting at Alhambra High School on Thursday, Dec. 12.

School officials said with the help of police they were able to identify the student responsible for making the threat; that student has since been arrested.

Officials said there is no further threat to the school and the campus will remain open and operating under a normal schedule.

There was no threat to any other district schools, officials said.

The district will offer additional counseling support for Alhambra High School for the remainder of the week for any student who wishes to speak with a counselor regarding this incident.

