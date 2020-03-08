Student at Oak Grove HS in San Jose under quarantine after coronavirus exposure

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An Oak Grove High School student is under quarantine after coming into contact with one of their family members who has contracted the novel coronavirus.

School officials say they will conduct a deep cleaning of the entire school this weekend.

All activities scheduled at the high school this weekend have been canceled or will move to another location.

Based on custodial standards set by the Department of Education, a Level 1 cleaning will be completed, which will result in a “spotless” and germ-free facility.

The Level 1 cleaning will cover every countertop, doorknob, restroom, classroom and common meeting area.

School officials say they will continue to monitor daily updates from the Department of Public Health and will keep the Oak Grove community informed.

Latest News Headlines: