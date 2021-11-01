Student brings pellet gun to Pinole Middle School: police

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Monday after a Pinole Middle School student was found with a pellet gun on campus, according to police.

On November 1, at 8:58 a.m., school officials contacted the Pinole Police Department regarding a student who possibly brought a gun to school.

While police conducted an extensive search for the gun, a suspected student was held in the administration office.

The gun was found in the student’s backpack, according to police.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and police confirmed that no one was injured.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-8950.

