(KRON) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s bag Wednesday at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo, according to a letter sent out to families and obtained by KRON4. The school said there is no threat to the campus.

According to the letter, school officials learned of a student group chat where one child mentioned bringing a firearm to school. School staff searched the student and found the gun and ammunition.

There was never an altercation between students, according to the school.

“Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our students remain our utmost priority,” Principal Rosalind Hines said in the letter. “We are unwavering in our commitment to providing a secure and nurturing learning environment.”

The school contacted the Vallejo Police Department, which is investigating the incident. The letter did not say if the student was arrested, and KRON4 reached out to VPD for more information.