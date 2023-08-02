(KRON) — A student is in the hospital after being found unresponsive Monday in a pool on a San Jose elementary school campus. The student was in the summer program at Harker School, a K-12 college prep school, Harker’s Head of School Brian Yager told KRON4.

The student was floating in the pool on the school’s lower school campus, which serves students from kindergarten through grade 5. Lifeguard and the school nurse performed CPR until paramedics arrives, Yager said.

The student was taken to the hospital where they currently remain. No other information about their condition was available at this time.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the family and are focusing on their needs and respecting their privacy,” Yager said.

The school will be providing counseling services for campers, students and staff. Summer camp has been canceled for the rest of the week.

“As educators and parents, we share a deep love for our children,” Yager said. “The incident Monday is just heartbreaking. The health and safety of our campers and students are always paramount.”

Yager said the school will be reviewing processes and protocols involving the Harker summer camp swimming program and fully investigating the incident.

According to Harker’s website, trained and certified lifeguards are always on duty for swimming activities during camp. Campers are tested and grouped according to skill. Campers in grades 1-3 receive swimming lessons, while those in grades 4-5 participate in “a variety of aquatic activities.”

There is also the option of a free swim for members of all grades from between 3:30 to 5 p.m.