(KRON) — One student suffered minor injuries in an altercation between a small group of students involving a knife Friday morning at San Mateo High School, according to the San Mateo Police Department. The altercation took place at around 9:45 a.m. and involved a group of students attending the San Mateo High Summer School Program.

San Mateo PD officers arrived on campus and secured the scene for medics to treat the victim. The victim suffered only minor injuries, police said. They were treated by school wellness staff prior to the arrival of medics.

Student Brooke Weaver was in the hallway when the altercation occurred and said she saw a sharp object in the hands of a person involved.

“Yeah! I saw two older seniors probably, they were in white, trying to attack a guy who was a graduate from this school. He was walking by with a teacher who was trying to break it up. But there were knives that were pulled out. yeah,” Brooke said.

All students are safe and there are no other injuries or ongoing threats, police said. The campus was temporarily locked down but that lockdown was lifted around 12:10 p.m.

In the aftermath of the incident, Friday was a nervous time for parents like Michelle Weaver. Although school district officials say notifications were sent out to parents, Weaver said she didn’t receive one.

“I’m scared! This is the first day of summer school. We’re not familiar with this school. We go to a different high school. This is where they sent us. We didn’t get any notification. I found out through the police report,” Michelle said.

One student was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Class on Friday let out at the normal time of 12:50 p.m.