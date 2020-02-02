Student shot following Antioch high school basketball game has died

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The student who was shot following a basketball game at an Antioch high school has died, according to the Antioch Unified School District.

The shooting occurred Friday night following a basketball game at Deer Valley High School in Antioch. Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

He was confirmed dead on Sunday.

The AUSD released the following statement:

“On Friday night, following a peaceful athletic event, a DVHS student was shot in the parking lot. The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain.”

“We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth. Finally, we ask that everyone in this community and nearby communities, model the love and peace they hope to create.”

No additional details are available at this time.